Shares of Monro Muffler Rank the Highest in Terms of P/E Ratio in the Automotive Retail Industry (MNRO, CRMT, ORLY, AAP, AZO)

Below are the three companies in the Automotive Retail industry with the highest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.

Monro Muffler ranks highest with a a P/E ratio of 40.38. America'S Car-Ma is next with a a P/E ratio of 36.50. O'Reilly Automot ranks third highest with a a P/E ratio of 34.04.

Advance Auto Par follows with a a P/E ratio of 28.67, and Autozone Inc rounds out the top five with a a P/E ratio of 24.51.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of O'Reilly Automot on October 11th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $402.97. Since that recommendation, shares of O'Reilly Automot have risen 8.5%. We continue to monitor O'Reilly Automot for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.