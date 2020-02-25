Shares of Monmouth Real Es Rank the Lowest in Terms of Price to Sales Ratio in the Industrial REITs Industry (MNR, STAG, FR, DRE, EGP)

Below are the three companies in the Industrial REITs industry with the lowest price to sales per share ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Monmouth Real Es ranks lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 9.20. Stag Industrial is next with a a price to sales ratio of 9.61. First Ind Realty ranks third lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 13.38.

Duke Realty Corp follows with a a price to sales ratio of 16.10, and Eastgroup Prop rounds out the bottom five with a a price to sales ratio of 17.20.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Stag Industrial on September 19th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $30.02. Since that recommendation, shares of Stag Industrial have risen 8.6%. We continue to monitor Stag Industrial for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.