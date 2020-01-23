Shares of Monmouth Real Es Rank the Lowest in Terms of Price to Sales Ratio in the Industrial REITs Industry (MNR, STAG, FR, DRE, EGP)

Below are the three companies in the Industrial REITs industry with the lowest price to sales per share ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Monmouth Real Es ranks lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 8.83. Following is Stag Industrial with a a price to sales ratio of 9.67. First Ind Realty ranks third lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 12.80.

Duke Realty Corp follows with a a price to sales ratio of 15.19, and Eastgroup Prop rounds out the bottom five with a a price to sales ratio of 16.61.

