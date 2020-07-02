Shares of Monmouth Real Es Rank the Lowest in Terms of Price to Book Ratio in the Industrial REITs Industry (MNR, STAG, DRE, TRNO, PLD)

Below are the three companies in the Industrial REITs industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Monmouth Real Es ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 2.54. Stag Industrial is next with a a price to book ratio of 2.62. Duke Realty Corp ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 2.89.

Terreno Realty C follows with a a price to book ratio of 3.14, and Prologis Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 3.18.

