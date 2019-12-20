Shares of Monmouth Real Es Rank the Lowest in Terms of P/E Ratio in the Industrial REITs Industry (MNR, DRE, EGP, FR, PLD)

Below are the three companies in the Industrial REITs industry with the lowest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.

Monmouth Real Es ranks lowest with a a P/E ratio of 41.38. Duke Realty Corp is next with a a P/E ratio of 56.05. Eastgroup Prop ranks third lowest with a a P/E ratio of 67.77.

First Ind Realty follows with a a P/E ratio of 67.77, and Prologis Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a P/E ratio of 78.48.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Eastgroup Prop on July 3rd, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $118.64. Since that recommendation, shares of Eastgroup Prop have risen 10.9%. We continue to monitor Eastgroup Prop for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.