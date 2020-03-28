Shares of Monmouth Real Es Rank the Highest in Terms of Debt to Equity Ratio in the Industrial REITs Industry (MNR, EGP, STAG, FR, PLD)

Below are the three companies in the Industrial REITs industry with the highest debt to equity ratios. The Debt/Equity ratio measures a company's leverage and a high level often implies that a company has financed much of its growth with debt.

Monmouth Real Es ranks highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 173.8. Eastgroup Prop is next with a a debt to equity ratio of 147.9. Stag Industrial ranks third highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 96.7.

First Ind Realty follows with a a debt to equity ratio of 90.8, and Prologis Inc rounds out the top five with a a debt to equity ratio of 60.5.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Prologis Inc. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Prologis Inc in search of a potential trend change.