Shares of Molina Healthcar Rank the Highest in Terms of Relative Performance in the Managed Health Care Industry (MOH , UNH , CNC , HUM , ANTM )

We looked at the Managed Health Care industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Molina Healthcar (NYSE:MOH ) ranks first with a gain of 5.14%; Unitedhealth Grp (NYSE:UNH ) ranks second with a gain of 2.83%; and Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC ) ranks third with a gain of 2.14%.

Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM ) follows with a gain of 1.91% and Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 1.57%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Anthem Inc on October 22nd, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $257.36. Since that recommendation, shares of Anthem Inc have risen 15.4%. We continue to monitor Anthem Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.