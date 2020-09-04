Shares of Molina Healthcar Rank the Highest in Terms of Relative Performance in the Managed Health Care Industry (MOH , HQY , UNH , ANTM , HUM )

We looked at the Managed Health Care industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Molina Healthcar (NYSE:MOH ) ranks first with a gain of 11.52%; Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY ) ranks second with a gain of 11.22%; and Unitedhealth Grp (NYSE:UNH ) ranks third with a gain of 7.85%.

Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM ) follows with a gain of 6.11% and Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 5.38%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Humana Inc. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Humana Inc in search of a potential trend change.