Shares of Mohawk Inds Rank the Highest in Terms of Free Cash Flow Per Share in the Home Furnishings Industry (MHK, TPX, LZB, ETH, HOFT)

Below are the three companies in the Home Furnishings industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Mohawk Inds ranks highest with a FCF per share of $3.87. Tempur Sealy Int is next with a FCF per share of $2.89. La-Z-Boy Inc ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $2.57.

Ethan Allen follows with a FCF per share of $2.20, and Hooker Furniture rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $2.11.

