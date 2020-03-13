Shares of Mks Instruments Rank the Highest in Terms of Relative Performance in the Semiconductor Equipment Industry (MKSI , UCTT , ENTG , BRKS , FORM )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Semiconductor Equipment industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Mks Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI ) ranks first with a loss of 5.41%; Ultra Clean Hold (NASDAQ:UCTT ) ranks second with a loss of 6.33%; and Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG ) ranks third with a loss of 8.38%.

Brooks Automatio (NASDAQ:BRKS ) follows with a loss of 9.29% and Formfactor Inc (NASDAQ:FORM ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 9.53%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Brooks Automatio on February 21st, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $38.79. Since that call, shares of Brooks Automatio have fallen 20.6%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.