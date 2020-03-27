Shares of Minerals Tech Rank the Highest in Terms of Beta in the Specialty Chemicals Industry (MTX, PAH, FTK, IOSP, CCF)
Below are the three companies in the Specialty Chemicals industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.
Minerals Tech ranks highest with a a beta of 1.4. Following is Platform Special with a a beta of 1.4. Flotek Inds ranks third highest with a a beta of 1.3.
Innospec Inc follows with a a beta of 1.3, and Chase Corp rounds out the top five with a a beta of 1.3.
