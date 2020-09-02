Shares of Microstrategy Rank the Lowest in Terms of EBITDA Growth in the Application Software Industry (MSTR, MANH, AMSWA, AZPN, SPNS)

Below are the three companies in the Application Software industry with the lowest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Microstrategy ranks lowest with a EBITDA growth of -44.4%. Following is Manhattan Assoc with a EBITDA growth of -29.0%. Amer Software-A ranks third lowest with a EBITDA growth of 11.4%.

Aspen Technology follows with a EBITDA growth of 18.5%, and Sapiens Intl rounds out the bottom five with a EBITDA growth of 25.8%.

