Shares of Microsoft Corp Rank the Highest in Terms of Revenue Per Employee in the Systems Software Industry (MSFT, TIVO, GSB, SYMC, VMW)

Written on Mon, 03/30/2020 - 2:26am
By David Diaz

Below are the three companies in the Systems Software industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Microsoft Corp ranks highest with a an RPE of $854,000. Tivo Corp is next with a an RPE of $477,000. GlobalScape ranks third highest with a an RPE of $412,000.

Symantec Corp follows with a an RPE of $410,000, and Vmware Inc-Cl A rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $365,000.

