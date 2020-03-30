Shares of Microsoft Corp Rank the Highest in Terms of Revenue Per Employee in the Systems Software Industry (MSFT, TIVO, GSB, SYMC, VMW)
Below are the three companies in the Systems Software industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.
Microsoft Corp ranks highest with a an RPE of $854,000. Tivo Corp is next with a an RPE of $477,000. GlobalScape ranks third highest with a an RPE of $412,000.
Symantec Corp follows with a an RPE of $410,000, and Vmware Inc-Cl A rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $365,000.
SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Vmware Inc-Cl A. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Vmware Inc-Cl A in search of a potential trend change.
