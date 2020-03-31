Shares of Michaels Cos Inc Rank the Lowest in Terms of Sales Growth in the Specialty Stores Industry (MIK, TCS, BNED, SPWH, PRTY)

Below are the three companies in the Specialty Stores industry with the lowest sales growth.

Michaels Cos Inc ranks lowest with a sales growth of 316.8%. Following is Container Store with a sales growth of 318.4%. Barnes & Noble E ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 366.9%.

Sportsman'S Ware follows with a sales growth of 381.0%, and Party City Holdc rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 386.2%.

