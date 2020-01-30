Shares of Mgm Resorts Inte Rank the Highest in Terms of PEG Ratio in the Casinos & Gaming Industry (MGM, EVRI, LVS, MCRI, CNTY)

Below are the three companies in the Casinos & Gaming industry with the highest price to earnings to growth (PEG) ratios. PEG is valuable in assessing the tradeoff between the price of a stock and expected growth. Generally, the lower the PEG, the better.

Mgm Resorts Inte ranks highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.03. Following is Everi Holdings Inc with a a PEG ratio of 0.02. Las Vegas Sands ranks third highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.02.

Monarch Casino follows with a a PEG ratio of 0.01, and Century Casinos rounds out the top five with a a PEG ratio of 0.01.

