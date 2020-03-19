Shares of Methode Elec Rank the Lowest in Terms of PEG Ratio in the Electronic Manufacturing Services Industry (MEI, JBL, CTS, SANM, IPGP)

Below are the three companies in the Electronic Manufacturing Services industry with the lowest price to earnings to growth (PEG) ratios. PEG is valuable in assessing the tradeoff between the price of a stock and expected growth. Generally, the lower the PEG, the better.

Methode Elec ranks lowest with a a PEG ratio of 0.01. Following is Jabil Inc with a a PEG ratio of 0.01. Cts Corp ranks third lowest with a a PEG ratio of 0.01.

Sanmina Corp follows with a a PEG ratio of 0.01, and Ipg Photonics rounds out the bottom five with a a PEG ratio of 0.01.

