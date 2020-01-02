Shares of Methode Elec Rank the Lowest in Terms of Future Earnings Growth in the Electronic Manufacturing Services Industry (MEI, FN, IPGP, CTS, JBL)

Below are the three companies in the Electronic Manufacturing Services industry with the lowest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Methode Elec ranks lowest with a future earnings growth of 12.1%. Following is Fabrinet with a future earnings growth of 12.3%. Ipg Photonics ranks third lowest with a future earnings growth of 12.5%.

Cts Corp follows with a future earnings growth of 12.8%, and Jabil Inc rounds out the bottom five with a future earnings growth of 13.1%.

