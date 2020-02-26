Shares of Meta Financial G Rank the Lowest in Terms of Forward P/E Ratio in the Thrifts & Mortgage Finance Industry (CASH, FDEF, AGM, MTG, RDN)

Below are the three companies in the Thrifts & Mortgage Finance industry with the lowest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

Meta Financial G ranks lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 4.15. Following is First Defiance with a a forward P/E ratio of 6.17. Fed Agri Mtg-C ranks third lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 7.86.

Mgic Invt Corp follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 8.73, and Radian Group Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a forward P/E ratio of 8.95.

