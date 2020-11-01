Shares of Mesa Labs Rank the Highest in Terms of P/E Ratio in the Electronic Equipment & Instruments Industry (MLAB, BMI, ZBRA, ITRI, TRMB)

Below are the three companies in the Electronic Equipment & Instruments industry with the highest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.

Mesa Labs ranks highest with a a P/E ratio of 87.48. Badger Meter Inc is next with a a P/E ratio of 54.46. Zebra Tech Corp ranks third highest with a a P/E ratio of 50.65.

Itron Inc follows with a a P/E ratio of 45.91, and Trimble Inc rounds out the top five with a a P/E ratio of 44.83.

