Shares of Meritor Inc Rank the Highest in Terms of Debt to Equity Ratio in the Construction Machinery & Heavy Trucks Industry (MTOR, ALSN, CAT, WBC, PLOW)

Below are the three companies in the Construction Machinery & Heavy Trucks industry with the highest debt to equity ratios. The Debt/Equity ratio measures a company's leverage and a high level often implies that a company has financed much of its growth with debt.

Meritor Inc ranks highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 384.4. Allison Transmis is next with a a debt to equity ratio of 369.5. Caterpillar Inc ranks third highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 254.6.

Wabco Holdings follows with a a debt to equity ratio of 125.7, and Douglas Dynamics rounds out the top five with a a debt to equity ratio of 119.8.

