Shares of Meritage Homes C Rank the Lowest in Terms of Future Earnings Growth in the Homebuilding Industry (MTH, TOL, MHO, TMHC, PHM)

Below are the three companies in the Homebuilding industry with the lowest future earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (next fiscal year estimated vs. current fiscal year estimated) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Meritage Homes C ranks lowest with a future earnings growth of 8.1%. Following is Toll Brothers with a future earnings growth of 11.5%. M/I Homes Inc ranks third lowest with a future earnings growth of 11.7%.

Taylor Morriso-A follows with a future earnings growth of 12.2%, and Pultegroup Inc rounds out the bottom five with a future earnings growth of 12.3%.

