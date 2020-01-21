Shares of Meridian Biosci Rank the Lowest in Terms of P/E Ratio in the Health Care Supplies Industry (VIVO, UTMD, XRAY, OSUR, ICUI)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Supplies industry with the lowest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.

Meridian Biosci ranks lowest with a a P/E ratio of 14.82. Following is Utah Medical Pro with a a P/E ratio of 25.58. Dentsply Sirona ranks third lowest with a a P/E ratio of 26.96.

Orasure Tech follows with a a P/E ratio of 30.47, and Icu Medical rounds out the bottom five with a a P/E ratio of 33.13.

