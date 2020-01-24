Shares of Meridian Biosci Rank the Lowest in Terms of Forward P/E Ratio in the Health Care Supplies Industry (VIVO, OSUR, MMSI, XRAY, ICUI)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Supplies industry with the lowest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

Meridian Biosci ranks lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 12.41. Orasure Tech is next with a a forward P/E ratio of 16.21. Merit Medical ranks third lowest with a a forward P/E ratio of 19.29.

Dentsply Sirona follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 20.78, and Icu Medical rounds out the bottom five with a a forward P/E ratio of 20.86.

