Shares of Meridian Biosci Rank the Highest in Terms of Forward Earnings Yield in the Health Care Supplies Industry (VIVO, MMSI, OSUR, XRAY, ICUI)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Supplies industry with the highest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

Meridian Biosci ranks highest with a forward earnings yield of 7.3%. Merit Medical is next with a forward earnings yield of 5.0%. Orasure Tech ranks third highest with a forward earnings yield of 4.8%.

Dentsply Sirona follows with a forward earnings yield of 4.6%, and Icu Medical rounds out the top five with a forward earnings yield of 4.0%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Icu Medical on November 12th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $180.35. Since that recommendation, shares of Icu Medical have risen 3.0%. We continue to monitor Icu Medical for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.