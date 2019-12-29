MySmarTrend
Shares of Meredith Corp Rank the Highest in Terms of Debt to Equity Ratio in the Publishing Industry (MDP, NEWM, GCI, NYT, DJCO)

By Nick Russo

Below are the three companies in the Publishing industry with the highest debt to equity ratios. The Debt/Equity ratio measures a company's leverage and a high level often implies that a company has financed much of its growth with debt.

Meredith Corp ranks highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 70.1. New Media Invest is next with a a debt to equity ratio of 53.4. Gannett Co Inc ranks third highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 34.9.

New York Times-A follows with a a debt to equity ratio of 27.9, and Daily Journal rounds out the top five with a a debt to equity ratio of 19.8.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of New Media Invest on August 6th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $9.00. Since that call, shares of New Media Invest have fallen 30.3%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

