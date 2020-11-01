Shares of Mercury Systems Rank the Highest in Terms of P/E Ratio in the Aerospace & Defense Industry (MRCY, HEI, TDG, TDY, AVAV)

Below are the three companies in the Aerospace & Defense industry with the highest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.

Mercury Systems ranks highest with a a P/E ratio of 92.19. Heico Corp is next with a a P/E ratio of 69.33. Transdigm Group ranks third highest with a a P/E ratio of 54.43.

Teledyne Tech follows with a a P/E ratio of 52.81, and Aerovironment In rounds out the top five with a a P/E ratio of 47.40.

