Shares of Medtronic Plc Rank the Highest in Terms of Relative Performance in the Health Care Equipment Industry (MDT , CRY , EW , RMD , HOLX )

We looked at the Health Care Equipment industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT ) ranks first with a gain of 3.64%; Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY ) ranks second with a gain of 3.58%; and Edwards Life (NYSE:EW ) ranks third with a gain of 2.28%.

Resmed Inc (NYSE:RMD ) follows with a gain of 1.89% and Hologic Inc (NASDAQ:HOLX ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 1.42%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Resmed Inc. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Resmed Inc in search of a potential trend change.