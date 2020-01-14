Shares of Medifast Inc Rank the Highest in Terms of Return on Equity in the Personal Products Industry (MED, EL, NHTC, USNA, NUS)
Below are the three companies in the Personal Products industry with the highest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.
Medifast Inc ranks highest with a ROE of 3,176.5%. Estee Lauder is next with a ROE of 2,607.0%. Natural Health ranks third highest with a ROE of 2,338.0%.
Usana Health Sci follows with a ROE of 1,857.8%, and Nu Skin Enterp-A rounds out the top five with a ROE of 1,849.5%.
