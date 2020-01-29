Shares of Medidata Solutio Rank the Highest in Terms of Revenue Per Employee in the Health Care Technology Industry (MDSO, OMCL, VEEV, VCRA, CSLT)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Technology industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Medidata Solutio ranks highest with a an RPE of $338,000. Omnicell Inc is next with a an RPE of $318,000. Veeva Systems-A ranks third highest with a an RPE of $316,000.

Vocera Communica follows with a an RPE of $282,000, and Castlight Heal-B rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $266,000.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Medidata Solutio on April 15th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $78.18. Since that recommendation, shares of Medidata Solutio have risen 18.0%. We continue to monitor Medidata Solutio for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.