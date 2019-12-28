Shares of Medicines Comp Rank the Highest in Terms of Debt to Equity Ratio in the Pharmaceuticals Industry (MDCO, ENDP, NEOS, CTLT, ZTS)
Below are the three companies in the Pharmaceuticals industry with the highest debt to equity ratios. The Debt/Equity ratio measures a company's leverage and a high level often implies that a company has financed much of its growth with debt.
Medicines Comp ranks highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 2,605.8. Endo Internation is next with a a debt to equity ratio of 1,707.0. Neos Therapeutic ranks third highest with a a debt to equity ratio of 758.4.
Catalent Inc follows with a a debt to equity ratio of 287.4, and Zoetis Inc rounds out the top five with a a debt to equity ratio of 279.8.
