Shares of Medical Properti Rank the Highest in Terms of Relative Performance in the Health Care REITs Industry (MPW , CTRE , HR , SBRA , DOC )

We looked at the Health Care REITs industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Medical Properti (NYSE:MPW ) ranks first with a gain of 1.24%; Caretrust Rei (NASDAQ:CTRE ) ranks second with a gain of 0.54%; and Healthcare Rlty (NYSE:HR ) ranks third with a gain of 0.53%.

Sabra Health Car (NASDAQ:SBRA ) follows with a gain of 0.13% and Physicians Realt (NYSE:DOC ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.10%.

