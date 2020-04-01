Shares of Media General Rank the Highest in Terms of Projected Earnings Growth in the Broadcasting Industry (MEG, SBGI, TRCO, TGNA, SALM)

Below are the three companies in the Broadcasting industry with the highest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Media General ranks highest with a projected earnings growth of 131.4%. Following is Sinclair Broad-A with a projected earnings growth of 129.2%. Tribune Media -A ranks third highest with a projected earnings growth of 109.4%.

Tegna Inc follows with a projected earnings growth of 58.0%, and Salem Media Grou rounds out the top five with a projected earnings growth of 44.8%.

