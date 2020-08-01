Shares of Mdu Res Group Rank the Lowest in Terms of Revenue Per Employee in the Multi-Utilities Industry (MDU, VVC, NI, BKH, SRE)

Below are the three companies in the Multi-Utilities industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Mdu Res Group ranks lowest with a an RPE of $467,000. Following is Vectren Corp with a an RPE of $489,000. Nisource Inc ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $615,000.

Black Hills Corp follows with a an RPE of $620,000, and Sempra Energy rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $694,000.

