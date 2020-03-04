Shares of Mckesson Corp Rank the Highest in Terms of Sales per Share in the Health Care Distributors Industry (MCK, ABC, CAH, OMI, HSIC)
Below are the three companies in the Health Care Distributors industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.
Mckesson Corp ranks highest with a sales per share of $979.84. Amerisourceberge is next with a sales per share of $728.60. Cardinal Health ranks third highest with a sales per share of $426.77.
Owens & Minor follows with a sales per share of $156.33, and Henry Schein Inc rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $81.97.
