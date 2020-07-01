Shares of Mckesson Corp Rank the Highest in Terms of Free Cash Flow Per Share in the Health Care Distributors Industry (MCK, ABC, HSIC, CAH, ACET)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Distributors industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Mckesson Corp ranks highest with a FCF per share of $19.64. Following is Amerisourceberge with a FCF per share of $4.75. Henry Schein Inc ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $2.96.

Cardinal Health follows with a FCF per share of $2.51, and Aceto Corp rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $1.32.

