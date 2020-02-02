Shares of Mcgrath Rentcorp Rank the Lowest in Terms of Beta in the Diversified Support Services Industry (MGRC, VVI, KAR, MINI, CTAS)
Below are the three companies in the Diversified Support Services industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.
Mcgrath Rentcorp ranks lowest with a a beta of 0.9. Following is Viad Corp with a a beta of 0.9. Kar Auction Serv ranks third lowest with a a beta of 1.0.
Mobile Mini follows with a a beta of 1.1, and Cintas Corp rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 1.1.
