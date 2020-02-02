Shares of Mcgrath Rentcorp Rank the Lowest in Terms of Beta in the Diversified Support Services Industry (MGRC, VVI, KAR, MINI, CTAS)

Below are the three companies in the Diversified Support Services industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.

Mcgrath Rentcorp ranks lowest with a a beta of 0.9. Following is Viad Corp with a a beta of 0.9. Kar Auction Serv ranks third lowest with a a beta of 1.0.

Mobile Mini follows with a a beta of 1.1, and Cintas Corp rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 1.1.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Mcgrath Rentcorp on June 13th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $60.76. Since that recommendation, shares of Mcgrath Rentcorp have risen 27.3%. We continue to monitor Mcgrath Rentcorp for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.