Shares of McEwen Mining Inc Rank the Lowest in Terms of Return on Equity in the Gold Industry (MUX, RGLD, TAHO, NEM, GORO)

Below are the three companies in the Gold industry with the lowest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

McEwen Mining Inc ranks lowest with a ROE of -1,151.1%. Following is Royal Gold Inc with a ROE of -549.8%. Tahoe Resources ranks third lowest with a ROE of 0.9%.

Newmont Mining follows with a ROE of 45.0%, and Gold Resource Corporation rounds out the bottom five with a ROE of 200.6%.

