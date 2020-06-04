Shares of McEwen Mining Inc Rank the Lowest in Terms of Price to Book Ratio in the Gold Industry (MUX, CDE, GORO, NEM, RGLD)

Below are the three companies in the Gold industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

McEwen Mining Inc ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.52. Following is Coeur Mining Inc with a a price to book ratio of 0.82. Gold Resource Corporation ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 1.31.

Newmont Mining follows with a a price to book ratio of 2.38, and Royal Gold Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 2.92.

