Shares of Mcbc Holdings In Rank the Highest in Terms of Return on Equity in the Leisure Products Industry (MCFT, MPX, MBUU, PII, RGR)

Below are the three companies in the Leisure Products industry with the highest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Mcbc Holdings In ranks highest with a ROE of 14,808.3%. Marine Products is next with a ROE of 3,116.0%. Malibu Boats-A ranks third highest with a ROE of 3,087.5%.

Polaris Inds follows with a ROE of 2,526.1%, and Sturm Ruger & Co rounds out the top five with a ROE of 1,906.3%.

