Shares of Maxwell Tech Inc Rank the Lowest in Terms of EPS Growth in the Electronic Manufacturing Services Industry (MXWL, FN, PLXS, MEI, CTS)
Below are the three companies in the Electronic Manufacturing Services industry with the lowest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates. The long-term growth rate is the expected annual increase in operating EPS over the next three to five years.
Maxwell Tech Inc ranks lowest with a EPS growth of 555.6%. Following is Fabrinet with a EPS growth of 565.4%. Plexus Corp ranks third lowest with a EPS growth of 1,063.8%.
Methode Elec follows with a EPS growth of 1,111.1%, and Cts Corp rounds out the bottom five with a EPS growth of 2,000.0%.
