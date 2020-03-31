Shares of Mastec Inc Rank the Highest in Terms of Relative Performance in the Construction & Engineering Industry (MTZ , GLDD , PWR , KBR , DY )

Below are the top five companies in the Construction & Engineering industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Mastec Inc (NYSE:MTZ ) ranks first with a gain of 3.93%; Great Lakes Dred (NASDAQ:GLDD ) ranks second with a gain of 2.56%; and Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR ) ranks third with a gain of 2.25%.

Kbr Inc (NYSE:KBR ) follows with a gain of 2.17% and Dycom Inds (NYSE:DY ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 1.67%.

