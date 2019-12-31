Shares of Martin Mar Mtls Rank the Highest in Terms of PEG Ratio in the Construction Materials Industry (MLM, SUM, VMC, EXP, USCR)

Below are the three companies in the Construction Materials industry with the highest price to earnings to growth (PEG) ratios. PEG is valuable in assessing the tradeoff between the price of a stock and expected growth. Generally, the lower the PEG, the better.

Martin Mar Mtls ranks highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.02. Summit Materia-A is next with a a PEG ratio of 0.02. Vulcan Materials ranks third highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.02.

Eagle Materials follows with a a PEG ratio of 0.01, and Us Concrete Inc rounds out the top five with a a PEG ratio of 0.00.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Us Concrete Inc on November 11th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $44.69. Since that call, shares of Us Concrete Inc have fallen 8.0%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.