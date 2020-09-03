Shares of Marriott Vacatio Rank the Highest in Terms of Relative Performance in the Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines Industry (VAC , MAR , H , HLT , RCL )

We looked at the Hotels, Resorts & Cruise Lines industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Marriott Vacatio (NYSE:VAC ) ranks first with a gain of 4.98%; Marriott Intl-A (NASDAQ:MAR ) ranks second with a loss of 0.03%; and Hyatt Hotels-A (NYSE:H ) ranks third with a loss of 0.63%.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT ) follows with a loss of 1.15% and Royal Caribbean (NYSE:RCL ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 1.17%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Hyatt Hotels-A. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Hyatt Hotels-A in search of a potential trend change.