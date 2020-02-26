Shares of Marketaxess Rank the Lowest in Terms of Earnings Yield in the Financial Exchanges & Data Industry (MKTX, MSCI, TRI, MORN, MCO)

Below are the three companies in the Financial Exchanges & Data industry with the lowest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.

Marketaxess ranks lowest with a an earnings yield of 1.3%. Msci Inc is next with a an earnings yield of 1.4%. Thomson Reuters ranks third lowest with a an earnings yield of 1.8%.

Morningstar Inc follows with a an earnings yield of 2.2%, and Moody'S Corp rounds out the bottom five with a an earnings yield of 2.4%.

