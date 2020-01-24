Shares of Marketaxess Rank the Lowest in Terms of Earnings Yield in the Financial Exchanges & Data Industry (MKTX, MSCI, TRI, MORN, MCO)

Below are the three companies in the Financial Exchanges & Data industry with the lowest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.

Marketaxess ranks lowest with a an earnings yield of 1.2%. Following is Msci Inc with a an earnings yield of 1.5%. Thomson Reuters ranks third lowest with a an earnings yield of 1.9%.

Morningstar Inc follows with a an earnings yield of 2.2%, and Moody'S Corp rounds out the bottom five with a an earnings yield of 2.5%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Moody'S Corp on October 11th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $215.02. Since that recommendation, shares of Moody'S Corp have risen 19.7%. We continue to monitor Moody'S Corp for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.