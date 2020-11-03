Shares of Marketaxess Rank the Highest in Terms of P/E Ratio in the Financial Exchanges & Data Industry (MKTX, MSCI, TRI, MORN, MCO)
Below are the three companies in the Financial Exchanges & Data industry with the highest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.
Marketaxess ranks highest with a a P/E ratio of 81.20. Following is Msci Inc with a a P/E ratio of 65.67. Thomson Reuters ranks third highest with a a P/E ratio of 48.59.
Morningstar Inc follows with a a P/E ratio of 38.82, and Moody'S Corp rounds out the top five with a a P/E ratio of 35.32.
SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Marketaxess and will alert subscribers who have MKTX in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.
Keywords: highest p/e ratio marketaxess msci inc Thomson Reuters morningstar inc :mco moody's corp