Shares of Marketaxess Rank the Highest in Terms of P/E Ratio in the Financial Exchanges & Data Industry (MKTX, MSCI, TRI, MORN, MCO)

Below are the three companies in the Financial Exchanges & Data industry with the highest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.

Marketaxess ranks highest with a a P/E ratio of 81.20. Following is Msci Inc with a a P/E ratio of 65.67. Thomson Reuters ranks third highest with a a P/E ratio of 48.59.

Morningstar Inc follows with a a P/E ratio of 38.82, and Moody'S Corp rounds out the top five with a a P/E ratio of 35.32.

