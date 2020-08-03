Shares of Marketaxess Rank the Highest in Terms of EBITDA Growth in the Financial Exchanges & Data Industry (MKTX, MSCI, MCO, FDS, NDAQ)

Below are the three companies in the Financial Exchanges & Data industry with the highest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Marketaxess ranks highest with a EBITDA growth of 28.0%. Msci Inc is next with a EBITDA growth of 24.1%. Moody'S Corp ranks third highest with a EBITDA growth of 20.5%.

Factset Research follows with a EBITDA growth of 19.6%, and Nasdaq Inc rounds out the top five with a EBITDA growth of 15.6%.

