Shares of Markel Corp Rank the Highest in Terms of Free Cash Flow Per Share in the Property & Casualty Insurance Industry (MKL, WTM, THG, TRV, ALL)

Below are the three companies in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Markel Corp ranks highest with a FCF per share of $56.14. White Mountains is next with a FCF per share of $22.03. Hanover Insuranc ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $16.14.

Travelers Cos In follows with a FCF per share of $13.63, and Allstate Corp rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $11.09.

