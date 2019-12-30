MySmarTrend
Shares of Marinemax Inc Rank the Highest in Terms of Revenue Per Employee in the Specialty Stores Industry (HZO, WINA, DKS, TSCO, FIVE)

By Shiri Gupta

Below are the three companies in the Specialty Stores industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Marinemax Inc ranks highest with a an RPE of $718,000. Following is Winmark Corp with a an RPE of $657,000. Dick'S Sporting ranks third highest with a an RPE of $558,000.

Tractor Supply follows with a an RPE of $527,000, and Five Below rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $473,000.

