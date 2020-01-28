Shares of Marinemax Inc Rank the Highest in Terms of Beta in the Specialty Stores Industry (HZO, ODP, TCS, TSCO, MIK)
Below are the three companies in the Specialty Stores industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.
Marinemax Inc ranks highest with a a beta of 1.4. Office Depot Inc is next with a a beta of 1.3. Container Store ranks third highest with a a beta of 1.3.
Tractor Supply follows with a a beta of 1.1, and Michaels Cos Inc rounds out the top five with a a beta of 1.0.
