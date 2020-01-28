Shares of Marinemax Inc Rank the Highest in Terms of Beta in the Specialty Stores Industry (HZO, ODP, TCS, TSCO, MIK)

Below are the three companies in the Specialty Stores industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.

Marinemax Inc ranks highest with a a beta of 1.4. Office Depot Inc is next with a a beta of 1.3. Container Store ranks third highest with a a beta of 1.3.

Tractor Supply follows with a a beta of 1.1, and Michaels Cos Inc rounds out the top five with a a beta of 1.0.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Office Depot Inc on September 10th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $1.60. Since that recommendation, shares of Office Depot Inc have risen 56.3%. We continue to monitor Office Depot Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.